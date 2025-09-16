Knicks Bring Matt Ryan Back to Training Camp
It might not be Donovan Mitchell, but the New York Knicks are bringing a former Empire State basketball star home.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will bring back veteran reserve sharpshooter Matt Ryan back into their system with a training camp contract. The Westchester County native and Iona Prep alum previously played 19 games with the Knicks last season after previously spending time in Boston, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and New Orleans.
Ryan was originally obtained by the Knicks with the top pick of last year's G League draft, where the team's Westchester affiliate made him and fellow recent re-signee Landry Shamet the top two choices. Ryan averaged 1.5 points in just under four minutes a game before he was waived in March. His case for a roster spot will potentially rely on his outside shooting, as Ryan has sunk just over 40 percent of his tries from deep for his career.
“It’s very lucky, a unique circumstance to come home, play for the Knicks as a Westchester kid," Ryan told Bondy during his original Knicks tenure last November. "But I’m locked in, probably never been more focused than I am right now.”
The Knicks continue to do due diligence on their backcourt bench in an offseason that began with the signing of recent Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson. Since the calendar flipped to September, the Knicks' camp roster has also welcomed in Shamet, Garrison Mathews, and yet another Sixth Man of the Year honoree in Malcolm Brogdon. New York is also said to be working out yet another old friend in Dennis Smith Jr., who is back stateside after spending last season with Spanish club Real Madrid.
As it stands, that group—as well as potential frontcourt signings such as Trey Jemison and/or Alex Len—is set to compete for one guaranteed roster spot but the Knicks could well facilitate another trade before the season gets underway next month. SNY insider Ian Begley recently projected that as many as 21 names could take to the New York practice floor when training camp opens.
