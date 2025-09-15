All Knicks

Knicks Working Out Former PG

The New York Knicks have invited an old friend to compete for a spot in training camp.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Feb 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bringing in a former Dallas Mavericks point guard has worked out so well for the New York Knicks that they're going to give it another go.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will work out one-time Manhattanite Dennis Smith this week. Smith previously played parts of three seasons with the Knicks, one of six stops in the Association since he entered as the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Smith's career began as a Dallas Maverick after a sterling single season at NC State. He appeared on 2018's All-Rookie second team next to Lonzo Ball and John Collins but immediately became a footnote in Knicks history upon his entry, as he was one of the yields in the infamous trade of Kristaps Porzingis.

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smit
Jan 10, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after the loss to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on January 10, 2021 in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

In New York, Smith was called upon to potentially solve the Knicks' long-standing issue at point guard but never found any sort of lasting rhythm. After losing ground on the point guard depth chart to Elfrid Payton and rookie Immanuel Quickley, Smith requested that he be sent to the Knicks' G League club in Westchester. New York instead dealt him to the Detroit Pistons in a swap for Derrick Rose.

In his two-plus years with the Knicks, Smith averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists in 58 appearances. New York, of course, has since found its long-term point in Smith's fellow North Texas transplant and newly-crowned captain Jalen Brunson.

Since spending the rest of that season in the Motor City, Smith has been a hardwood nomad: his most recent NBA action came in 2023-24 with the Brooklyn nets, which followed stops in Portland and Charlotte. Last season, Smith originally signed with the G League's Wisconsin Her (a Milwaukee Bucks affiliate) but instead spent about two months overseas with Real Madrid.

Bondy's report of Smith's workout comes a day after he posted an update that stated that veteran backcourt man Cameron Payne would not to Manhattan next year. New York embarked on a relative splurge on the backcourt depth chart last week, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews while re-signing incumbent depth star Landry Shamet.

