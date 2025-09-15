Knicks Working Out Two Frontcourt Veterans
There's some new centers of attention at the New York Knicks facility.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks are adding some veteran frontcourt names to their workout list, as the team is said to be inviting Trey Jemison and Alex Len for a chance to make the team roster. Bondy previously reported that the Knicks were offering the same treatment for former backcourt man Dennis Smith Jr., who is seeking an NBA comeback after a year abroad in Spain.
Ian Begley of SNY originally reported the Knicks' interest in Jemison, who spent last season on two-way deals between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers. The Clemson/UAB alum averaged 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 points in 38 appearances over his two stop. Jemison spent the prior year with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards after going undrafted in 2023.
Jemison will be joined by the 32-year-old Len, the fifth overall pick of the 2013 draft. Len and Jemison spent parts of last season together on the Lakers, where the former averaged 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 points in 10 appearances (4 starts). A Maryland alum, Len previously collaborated with newly-minted Knicks head coach Mike Brown during his prior stop at the helm of the Sacramento Kings, notably partaking in their famed run to the 2023 postseason that ended the longest playoff drought in NBA history.
Though the Knicks' efforts to stay financially compliant—namely by staying out of the restrictive second salary apron—are well-documented, New York continues to explore roster options as training camp approaches. Offering some workouts in the frontcourt comes after the Knicks addressed the back: in addition to Smith's reported opportunity, New York signed 2023 Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon and sharpshooter Garrison Mathews while also welcoming back incumbent depth star Landry Shamet. As it stands, that trio is said to be fighting for a single veteran roster spot, though a trade to create more space may well be in the works.
As to why the Knicks are looking at names in the frontcourt, New York was dealt a bit of a lesson in such management when it had to work through the early stages of the season without both Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson in the effort to spell new starting center Karl-Anthony Towns. It came to a point where the Knicks briefly relied on rookie Ariel Hukporti in that spot, but the final pick of the 2024 draft endured meniscus injury that more or less ended his season before he could get truly rolling. With the Knicks also having added 6-8 forward Guerschon Yabusele to the fold, Robinson remains on the active roster while the free agent Achiuwa likely won't return.
