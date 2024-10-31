All Knicks

Knicks Building Trust With New Superstar

The New York Knicks are growing early in the season.



Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns has officially stepped onto the scene after a 44-point performance in the team's 116-107 win against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

Towns struggled a bit to get going at the start of the season and managed to shoot just seven attempts in the team's loss earlier this week against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Knicks made a valiant effort to increase that production against the Heat, which worked tremendously in their favor.

Despite trailing by six points at halftime, Towns began to pick things up in the second half, leading the Knicks to a comeback victory. The win helped build some trust between Towns and star point guard Jalen Brunson.

"I think we did a good job of just feeding the hot hand. He was hot and we were just playing through him. He was making the right reads and when they doubled he either got fouled or he made the right play. We trust him. We trust him," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.

Just because Towns was able to flip a switch against the Heat doesn't mean it will be like this for good. However, it shows that the team's chemistry is growing and that it is possible for him to be the best player on the team when he needs to be. Adding Towns as a threat to the Knicks offense makes the team multi-dimensional, and that alone should make things exciting for New York.

If the Knicks can continue along the trajectory that they are on, Brunson and Towns could be one of the best dynamic guard-big duos in the NBA.

Brunson, Towns and the Knicks are off tonight, but they will be back in action when the team visits the Detroit Pistons tomorrow at Little Caesars Arena.

