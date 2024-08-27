All Knicks

Knicks Center Option Needs New NBA Team

The New York Knicks need a center, and Boban Marjanovic needs a team.

Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic (51) runs down the court during the second half against the Washington Wizardsat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks, even as recently as a couple weeks ago, have been looking for a center to help boost their big man rotation.

A free agent that is still looking for a new team is Boban Marjanovic, who is entering his 10th season in the NBA.

The 7-4 gentle giant believes he can still play in the league and is seeking a contract from a new team.

“Every time you make plans, it doesn’t work out," Marjanovic said via Milun Nesovic of Meridian Sport (h/t Eurohoops). "Plans always change. Here, I first wanted to come by plane, but we arrived by car. I have no plans. I enjoy every segment of life. I’m waiting for the NBA, but if it doesn’t happen, there is a lot on paper going on. But let’s move on.”

Marjanovic, who turned 36 earlier this month, averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14 appearances for the Houston Rockets last season. Despite being on the bench for the majority of the season, he can still add value to teams in the NBA with his rim protection skills.

Marjanovic wouldn't be asked to do too much if he were to join the Knicks. Think of him being in the Taj Gibson role. Last season for the Knicks, Gibson seldom appeared and was mainly on the roster as a veteran leader. Marjanovic would do the same and could come in games depending on how thin the Knicks are at center on the night at hand.

In New York, Marjanovic would become a fan and teammate favorite and he would continue to add strong chemistry to a roster that already rivals some of the best in the league when it comes to togetherness.

The Knicks may want to use a roster spot on someone younger or more versatile, but Marjanovic may not be a bad option given who is available on the open market.

Jeremy Brener

