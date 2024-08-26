Knicks Draft Pick Seeking Another NBA Chance
Danilo Gallinari, the New York Knicks' first-round pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, isn' ready to say "arrivederci" to the NBA just yet.
The NBA veteran is seeking one last American tour, expressing such desires to Mario Frongia of la Repubblica, a publication in his native Italy. Some have destined Gallinari for a return to Italian hardwood, but he hasn't had his fill of the Association quite yet, despite not carrying a contract in the dog days of summer.
"There is still time for (me in) the market, anything can happen at any time," Gallinari said (h/t BasketNews). "It's not my time yet, there are other free agents and we'll decide later. It could be anywhere, as long as it's a competitive franchise."
Having turned 36 earlier this month, Gallinari was the sixth pick of the 2008 draft after he won the MVP title in Lega Basket Serie A, Italty's top professional destination. In two-plus seasons with the Knicks, Gallinari averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds before he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2011 as part of the famous Carmelo Anthony trade.
Gallinari would spend six seasons in Denver before becoming a bit of an NBA nomad, roaming through Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta between 2017 and 2022. Last season saw him play 49 games between Washington, Detroit, and Milwaukee, as he took to the floor after an ACL injury wiped out his 2022-23 season with the Boston Celtics. In that span, Gallinari averaged 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Despite his low averages from last season, Gallinari was still a serviceable depth scorer, notably averaging 12.8 points during the Atlanta Hawks' run to the conference finals in 2021, which included a first-round victory over the Knicks.
Listed at 6-10, there's an outside shot that the Knicks could be interested in Gallinari's services considering their lack of post depth, especially with one open roster spot left. Gallinari specifically suggested the Miami Heat as a potential destination in his comments to Frongia.
