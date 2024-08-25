Tom Brady Makes Bold Prediction for Knicks
Tom Brady is a little too well-versed in tri-state area championships but perhaps that makes his endorsement of the 2024-25 New York Knicks just a little more meaningful.
Brady was one of the newest visitors of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommates Show" web series, partaking in the live recording at Fanatics Fest at New York City's Javits Center. He of seven Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... and two further title denials at the hands of the local New York Giants ... Brady is a believer in the Knicks' newfound faith.
"To win the Super Bowl is just a whole other thing. It is probably like getting to the finals. It is hard to get there, and then once you get there now, you really gotta compete," said Brady. "I have a feeling you're gonna get there."
Brady, of course, needed to win only a maximum of four games to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as opposed to the Knicks' required 16. Such a high-profile approval, however, will no doubt further fuel the momentum generated to the Knicks' championship cause this offseason.
Brunson and Hart are two of the many reasons why Knicks fans believe this is their team's most legitimate championship case in quite some time. The addition of fellow former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges has done nothing to hamper that hype and the return of injured starters like OG Anunoby and Julius Randle. That'll likely put Hart back on the bench but he joins a strong second unit that is also set to feature Donte DiVincenzo and Miles "Deuce" McBride.
Ironically enough, the Knicks will have to take down a New England group to give the Larry O'Brien Trophy a tour of Manhattan: the Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA champions and the Knicks will get a chance to instantly test their mettle in Beantown on Oct. 22, the opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season.
