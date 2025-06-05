Knicks Drama Heats Up: Players Lash Out at Assistant Coach
The New York Knicks were on the periphery of the NBA Finals just a week ago.
Down three games to one, they made their grand return to Madison Square Garden and wrestled a game out of the advancing Indiana Pacers' grasp, winning Game 5 while shutting down Tyrese Haliburton and his dynamic offense. Their players rose to the moment, and New York tasted its first bit of momentum in two weeks.
But the NBA moves quickly. In under seven days, the Knicks went on to fall flat on their faces in Game 6, award-winning head coach Tom Thibodeau was swiftly fired and many of their players were immediately welcomed to the rumor mill. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges have already been featured in dozens of trade proposals, and now an assistant coach has been thrown into the flames.
Rick Brunson wasn't just one of Thibodeau's lead assistants through the last few seasons. He's also the father to Jalen Brunson, the best player on the Knicks and one of the top scorers in the league, and he's started hearing accusations from some players that he "had too big a say in things," according to Hoops Wire reports.
Not much is known about the specific complaints leveled against the elder Brunson or who's had issues with him, but they picked an interesting time to voice their grievances. The Knicks' top coaching job remains vacant, throwing his former staff of assistants' jobs into jeopardy.
Though Thibodeau's departure opens up some questions about his lead assistant's future as a Knick, Sam Amico's story claims that Brunson is among the most powerful people in the organization and will likely remain a firm presence in New York "in some capacity," though he and his son were among the most vocal Thibodeau supporters during his days on thin ice.
