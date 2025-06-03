Former Wizards Star Pitches Ultimatum to Bucks Teammate
No one knows what's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, not even his teammates.
The longtime Milwaukee Bucks centerpiece has won multiple MVPs and a championship with the team he was drafted to, but amidst devastating injuries to co-stars and an unimpressive roster surrounding the Hall of Famer, his future in Milwaukee is as cloudy as it's ever been.
Kyle Kuzma, his teammate through the back half of this past season, is approaching the mystery with a characteristically-lighthearted attitude.
Kuzma, who spent his last three and a half seasons with the Washington Wizards before eventually pushing his way out into a more competitive situation, has a lot banking on Antetokounmpo's decision to stay or force his own trade.
He didn't exactly light it up when expectations were ladled back onto his plate, as he averaged under six points per game in his underwhelming return to the playoffs that revealed just how little help the star was surrounded with in Milwaukee.
Now, with Damian Lillard potentially missing the entirety of the next season and entering the other side of his 30s, there isn't much keeping Antetokounmpo satisfied in Wisconsin. He's spoken openly about remaining committed to the team if they show that same winning mindset, so we'll have to wait and see if Kuzma's pleas are enough to keep Giannis home amidst his wavering faith in the team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!