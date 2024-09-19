Former Knicks All-Star Tells Wild Draft Story
It's been nearly 20 years since the New York Knicks selected David Lee to end the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft.
Lee, now 41 years old, spoke about his draft experience on a recent episode of the "Garden Party" podcast.
"I was home in St Louis, I had my little watch party with all my family," Lee said on the podcast. "I didn't have cell phone service and so it's the final couple picks, but I didn't realize I didn't have cell phone service. And so it goes up in the 30th pick and I'm like 'Oh my God, I haven't gotten a call saying I'm being drafted, so I'm not even gonna be in the first round' and then David Stern announced the 30th pick, New York Knicks select David Lee."
Lee's situation probably wouldn't happen in present day with news so easily accessible, but even with the drama surrounding the day, he was excited to join the Knicks.
Lee spent his first five NBA seasons in New York from 2005-10, where he went from seldom-played rookie to an All-Star. In his best season with the Knicks, Lee averaged 20.2 points and 11.7 rebounds despite New York not being able to make the playoffs.
In July 2010, Lee was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Anthony Randolph, Kelenna Azubuike, Ronny Turiaf and a future second-round pick. Lee ended up becoming teammates with a young Stephen Curry, who he helped reach the mountaintop as the 2015 NBA champions.
Lee's role shrunk on the championship team as a rising Draymond Green took over for him in the starting lineup. Lee left the Warriors after winning a championship before finishing out his career with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs from 2015-17.
