Can Knicks Wing Get Even Better?

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart still has more in the tank.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Josh Hart was a positive influence in his first full season with the New York Knicks.

Hart, 29, averaged 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds last year with the Knicks, but his notoriety was built from the intangibles that aren't found in a box score.

Hart's effort and ability to stay on the court — sometimes for all 48 minutes — landed him at No. 81 on HoopsHype's top 100 player ranking.

"One of the best rebounding wings in the game today, which is especially impressive considering he’s listed at just 6-foot-4, seven-year veteran Josh Hart is one of the best role-playing wings in the game today, a player who makes a huge impact nightly despite poor shooting marks and a mundane scoring average," HoopsHype writes. Hart consistently makes winning plays, battling bigger players for rebounds as well as defending at a high level, which allows New York to play small and in a versatile – and quite effective – manner."

Even though Hart had a successful season, there is still more that can be done to improve his game.

"Hart made the Knicks 5.5 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor last season, and that’s even despite his shooting a career-low 31.0 percent from three. If he gets that number closer to his career 34.4 percent from three, Hart’s notable positive impact could get even more impressive for the Knicks next season," HoopsHype writes.

Hart will be on the bench to start the season for the Knicks with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby entering the starting lineup. However, Hart should see the floor very consistently. His role on offense is to help stretch the floor, and if he can become that 3-point sniper he once was, he could add even more value to the Knicks than he did before.

