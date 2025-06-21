Knicks Expected to Target Experienced Draft Prospects
The New York Knicks have had a loaded plate to deal this offseason.
All of their drama has been self-inflicted between the team's choice to fire Tom Thibodeau, the messy coaching search they've embarked upon in an attempt to replace him and their various attempts at courting big names to add to next season's roster, completely allowing the upcoming NBA Draft to slip from the minds of the public.
Now, their lone pick at the 50th spot in the draft doesn't exactly promise to deliver as a league-altering selection, but any chance to improve their roster without having to spend future assets should be taken seriously.
The Knicks' improvement into the kind of team who's on-court success negates the need to focus on the draft allows them to maintain their eye for need, and James Edwards III of the New York Times has a few prospects circled who could help the team from day one.
Four of the five players he pitches are at least 22 years old, each offering some kind of niche or talent that's been seen to translate to NBA production in the past.
Georgetown's Micah Peavy and Florida State's Jamir Watkins are a pair of physical wings, capable of playing off of the ball and defending multiple positions. While Watkins is viewed as the safer, more 3-point happy of the two, Peavy is regarded as a smart contributor who's posted steadily improved shooting numbers over his long collegiate career.
If they just want a shooting specialist, Edwards identifies Kentucky guard Koby Brea as their guy.
"He spent his first four college seasons playing at Dayton, where, as a senior, he knocked down a berserk 49.8% of his 3s (on 6.1 attempts per game)," Edwards wrote. "In his final college season with Kentucky, Brea made 43.5% percent of his 3s (5.9 attempts per game)."
He also includes a few upside swings, naming Kobe Sanders out of Nevada as one potential flier to take on a big passer with polished vision, albeit lacking some of the NBA-level athleticism that many older, likely second-round talents seem to be missing. Mexico City Capitanes' Dink Pate is Edwards' sole mention of a young prospect, an explosive driver who'd make for more of a project than many of the others he mentioned.
The Knicks have plenty of room to scout, with picks in the final 10 spots of the draft rarely relating back to consensus. Whoever they like as "their guys" will likely be available, giving the team an easy avenue at integrating a helpful role player into next year's equation.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!