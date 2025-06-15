Knicks Shut Out From Superstar's Preferred Landing Spots
The New York Knicks shouldn't keep holding out hope for netting Kevin Durant in an offseason trade.
Unlike a similarly desirable trade asset in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's only available in theory after league insiders assured the public that he's likely to continue sticking it out with the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant very much remains out there for anyone with a realistic plan for quick contention and enough of an offer to make his incumbent Phoenix Suns listen.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 15-time All-Star has narrowed his list of preferred destinations down to three teams- the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat surviving to this most recent round of the Durant sweepstakes.
The list notably excludes the Knicks, who've made it no secret who they'd with to integrate between seasons. They want to add one of the best scorers the league has ever seen to an Eastern Conference Finalist, but it would appear that this interest does not go both ways.
The Rockets and Spurs are both young, talented teams who many could make the case for being one superstar away from a deep playoff run. The Heat don't quite fit that mold, but they have several All-Stars in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and are home to Erik Spoelstra, a coach Durant is familiar with from his time with USA's Olympic team along with one of the better developmental reputations in the league.
This news arrives on the heels of another Durant-led flame-out, a developing reputation he's beginning to carry after several unhappy seasons split between the Suns and the Brooklyn Nets. He's yet to make it past the conference finals since his days with the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19, and has yet to win a playoff game with the Suns since the 2023 playoffs.
He's still a one-of-one scorer, averaging 26.6 points on his characteristically-excellent 53/43/84% shooting splits in his age-36 season, but he's clearly looking to fit into a team that wouldn't have to solely rely on his touch. The Knicks, along with several others, would instantly watch their title odds spike by adding such a talent, but they now join a long line of teams hoping that the Suns "make the best deal for their franchise."
