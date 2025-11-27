Should Knicks Regret Drafting Pacôme Dadiet?

When the New York Knicks selected French wing Pacôme Dadiet with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was viewed as a long-term project selection. Dadiet is a 6-foot-8 forward who flashed his two-way abilities, especially on the defensive side. He was a solid contributor for Ratiopharm ULM in Germany’s Baasketball Bundesliga League.

Heading into the draft, Dadiet was viewed as more of an unknown, leaving NBA teams scouting departments intrigued about the international wing’s true potential. The Knicks front office was sold on the size and defensive potential in the future, the only problem is, the team could use that right now.

But as the season continues, New York’s decision is drawing criticism. The Knicks entered the season with a solid bench, that could definitely use an additional one or two other contributors. For years a thin bench and an overall lack of depth have caused the Knicks tons of injuries and fatigue.

With Dadiet remaining a project, only playing in 18 games his rookie year and only receiving playing time on seven different occasions this season, his development is apart of the thin bench issue for New York.

Players Selected After Dadiet

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) drives to the basket around Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, several players selected after Dadiet have proven to be solid contributors and role players that New York can use at this moment.

Kyle Filipowski, whom was taken No. 32 by the Utah Jazz has provided scoring and size off of the bench for the rebuilding Jazz. Scoring in the front court from the bench is one major issue when it pertains to the Knicks bench unit. Ryan Dunn has shown he has potential to be an All-NBA defensive wing. Dunn was selected at No. 28 by the Phoenix Suns. Dunn has provided lockdown defense for the Suns, taking on opposing teams top scorers on a nightly basis.

Jaylen Wells was selected with the ninth pick in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies. Wells had a stellar rookie season, finishing in the top three for Rookie of the Year award. Wells is off to a solid sophomore campaign for a banged up Grizzlies team averaging 10 points per game. Lastly, the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award this season Ajay Mitchell was also selected after the French wing.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Mitchell with the 38th overall pick, which as of right now is looking like the best value pick in the entire draft. Mitchell has broken out for the reigning champs, averaging 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Proving to be a reliable scoring machine for a championship contending team, in which the Knicks could definitely use, since their best scoring guard off the bench is an aging Jordan Clarkson.

Should the Knicks Regret Dadiet?

Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) dribbles up court against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The fact that more impactful players were selected after New York selected Dadiet, does not take away from the potential the 20-year-old forward has. If the Knicks continue to let Dadiet develope and remain patient, maybe the selection was worth it. But as of right now, in which the bench can use the caliber of players that followed, it is safe to say the Knicks should regret it.

The. Knicks have goals of winning a championship with this core and currently in a win-now position, the likes of Filipowski, Dunn, Wells and Mitchell could have been the final pieces the Knicks need to get over the hump.

