Knicks Should Hire Former Grizzlies HC
The New York Knicks have a few potential candidates to interview for their head coach position.
Among those is former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, who was dismissed in March after six years with the team.
The Athletic insider Sam Amick named Jenkins as a candidate to replace Tom Thibodeau as head coach.
"As for Jenkins, he became the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in wins during his six seasons, only to get fired with just a few weeks left in this regular season and be replaced by assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo," Amick wrote.
"The move, which came after a stretch in which Memphis lost 13 of 22 games heading into the postseason, did not have the desired effect on the rest of their run (unless getting swept by Oklahoma City was the goal). His glowing reputation, it’s safe to say, remains intact."
Jenkins is one of the brightest minds in basketball, and he was previously able to take the Grizzlies from a bottom-feeder in the NBA to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
While Jenkins has experience in starting a team from scratch and building it up, he won't need to do that with the Knicks if he became the head coach. The Knicks are already an established team after losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jenkins only made it to the second round while coaching the Grizzlies, but he didn't have a team as talented as the Knicks are right now.
A guy like Jenkins isn't the prototypical coach for a team like the Knicks. However, the Knicks are likely looking for someone who doesn't fit the status quo, making him a reasonable candidate to join New York during the offseason.
