Knicks Could Find Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement in Draft
The New York Knicks make a lot of sense as a destination for Purdue center Zach Edey, who is expected to be a first-round pick in this month's NBA Draft.
Edey, however, may not be on the board when the Knicks are on the clock at No. 24.
"As incredible as Edey was at Purdue over the past two years, he remains a divisive NBA prospect with what appears to be a pretty big range. He could go in the lottery or slip into the 20s. Either way, Edey would be a nice option for the Knicks if he's still available at this point in the draft considering they could be on the verge of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency," CBS Sports writes.
Edey could be in with any team in the teens, or he could slide to the Knicks towards the end of the first round.
The Knicks need to ask themselves how much they want Edey. There's reason to believe New York will trade at least one of its first-round picks considering the team is looking to grow closer to a title, and adding three rookies isn't usually the best path for that.
However, the Knicks are likely going to take somebody on draft night, and you might as well take the most recognizable name that fills a need for you.
If the Knicks were to strike out on Hartenstein in free agency, a center will turn more into a need than a luxury. That's why Edey is incredibly valuable for the Knicks, and if a trade makes sense to move up for him, New York should consider it.
