Jalen Brunson Trolls Knicks Haters

One X user came to regret trying to troll New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before the start of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Brunson's season with the New York Knicks has come to an end but he had one more rejection for a social media troll who poked fun at metropolitan elimination.

Those bored enough to badger accomplished NBA talent for their respective removals from the postseason often use the tropical taunt of "Cancun" on social media, as the Mexican destination city is often a popular end-of-season destination among professional athletes. Brunson, whose Knicks were granted the Mexican permission upon their Eastern Conference Semifinal loss to the Indiana Pacers, was the target for the mere act of posting eyeball emojis on X, prompting a would-be critic to ask how Cancun was.

No doubt inspired by his mastery of hardwood improvisation, Brunson had no problem shaking off this opponent by claming his offseason tastes are more European.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"Monaco* and it’s pretty dope," Brunson swiftly replied.

Knicks and national supporters hungry for more Brunson action after a magical season ended in heartbreak filled the point guard's replies with props and accolades for his short yet aggressive response. But Brunson, perhaps making a brilliant case to become an actor, added another twist on Thursday when he revealed that he had not made his way to the French Riviera.

"This popped more than I thought lol," Brunson acknowledged, capping his clarification with a crying emoji. "I’m not in Monaco."

To his credit, instigator Jeff Badman, the listed name of the account that taunted Brunson, took the retaliation in stride and gracefully, as he updated his X profile bio to read "Jalen Brunson ratio victim" after the point guard's fans filled his mentions. Badman describes himself as a fan of the Georgetown Hoyas, the primary rival of Brunson's alma mater Villanova.

Alas for Brunson, no vacations are likely scheduled for his immediate future, as the first-time All-Star is currently rehabbing a hand injury sustained in the final portion of the Knicks' 13-game playoff run.

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

