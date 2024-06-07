All Knicks

Knicks Pressed to Sign Bucks Guard

The New York Knicks could look to sign Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley in free agency.

Apr 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks could look to improve their 3-point shooting this offseason.

Bleacher Report suggests a way they can do that is by signing Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley in free agency.

"They were decent from distance this season, but by no means dominant: 10th in makes, 14th in percentage," Bleacher Report writes. "That's how the Knicks could potentially be drawn to a player like Malik Beasley—provided, of course, coach Tom Thibodeau wouldn't just torpedo that plan given Beasley's...uh...less than stellar impact defensively. If New York could live with that weakness, then it could have a fire-baller for its bench. Beasley is best from long range (he has averaged 3.0 three-pointers on 38.8 percent shooting over the past four seasons), but he'll also speed ahead in transition and occasionally create his own mid-range looks off the dribble."

Beasley, 27, averaged 11.3 points per game while shooting over 41 percent from distance in 79 appearances with the Bucks this past season. He started 77 of those games, so there are chances that he'll end up looking for starting jobs in free agency, but the Knicks may not be able to provide that.

The Knicks already have a starting 2-guard in Donte DiVincenzo, another former Bucks guard. That would mean Beasley would likely come off the bench should he sign with the Knicks.

But if the Knicks are able to sell Beasley on him being the missing piece for New York to take that next step, he could be one of the best scoring options off the bench in the NBA. And he'll only make the Knicks that much more dangerous in the Eastern Conference.

