Knicks Free Agent Target May Sign Elsewhere
The New York Knicks have a spot left on the team's 15-man roster, but it's a mystery as to who will fill it, if anyone.
One of the players that could be a candidate for the Knicks is veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon. While Brogdon has long been linked to the Knicks, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes he will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves instead.
"Malcolm Brogdon is an experienced veteran guard who can defend and shoot, but he has struggled to stay healthy throughout much of his career," Pincus wrote.
"The Wizards are going with a young roster, but they also acquired CJ McCollum via trade and have no practical need for Brogdon."
"Several teams could use help at guard, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks."
The Knicks are mulling over their options as to who they should sign with the final roster spot. Brogdon could have multiple suitors when he finally signs with a team, but the Knicks don't need him.
The Knicks likely will keep an open roster spot for the time being to give them some flexibility going into the season. Brogdon could eventually fill a need as a backup point guard, a position the Knicks don't have a solidified answer with, but he may work with another team sooner.
With training camp fast approaching in a few weeks' time, teams will begin to kick the tires on some of the league's top free agents, including Brogdon.
A veteran team could benefit from Brogdon's services, but a rebuilding squad may look at his experience as a positive mentorship opportunity for a young core. Last season, Brogdon played with the Washington Wizards, one of the youngest teams in the league. He has proven that he is willing to play with any team that wants him and that he could be a positive impact.
Therefore, the Knicks need to solidify their decision on whether or not to sign Brogdon now because they may not be able to add him with other teams on the hunt.
