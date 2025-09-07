Dwight Howard Thanks Knicks Legend in Hall of Fame Speech
The Clark Kent Superman is best-known for generating his power through the sun, but this one obtained it from a New York Knicks legend.
Upon accepting his enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday, accomplished center Dwight Howard acknowledged the impact that fellow interior legend Patrick Ewing had on his career. Ewing, of course, is best-known for his time with the Knicks but partly oversaw some of Howard's early and dominant NBA days as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic.
"Patrick Ewing: not only were you my coach, but you were my mentor in Orlando," Howard said in his induction speech (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Just being in your presence pushed me to want to be a great center, just knowing I was being coached by one of the greatest players of all-time."
Ewing, who now works with the Knicks in an ambassadorial role, was one of several who flanked Howard as presenters for his entry into Springfield, gaining the honor alongside other rebounding greats like Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkens. He and Howard share a special Central Floridian bond that helped partly write the NBA script in the mid-2000s.
Having spent the final season of his own illustrious playing career with the Magic, Ewing returned to Orlando as an assistant in 2007, in time for Howard's fourth season after the team made him the top pick out of high school.
Under Ewing's partial watch through 2012, Howard led the league in rebounding four times and he also won three Defensive Player of the Year titles in a row, becoming the first (and, to date, only) man to earn a trio of consecutive such honors. Their crowning achievement came in 2009 when they guided the Magic to the NBA Finals, providing Central Florida its second Eastern Conference title.
While the metropolitan attention understandably centered on Carmelo Anthony's induction, the Knicks franchise was represented in several other forms at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 induction ceremonies on Saturday.
Brief Knick Billy Donovan was likewise inducted for his work at the helm of the University of Florida and he enlisted former New York head coach Rick Pitino and current assistant Maurice Cheeks to present him. Anthony and Howard were essentially honored twice on Saturday, as both were members of the 2008 United States men's basketball team, commonly known was the "Redeem Team," that was inducted as a group amidst the festivities.
