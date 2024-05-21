All Knicks

Knicks Guard Shows Appreciation for Tom Thibodeau

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has grown a lot under coach Tom Thibodeau.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride stepped up in a big way for his team during the playoffs.

With several players out due to injury, McBride saw his minutes spike from 19.5 in the regular season to 26.7 in the playoffs. That was a big step up from his previous season with the Knicks, which saw him play mostly off the bench and in garbage time.

Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't often play younger players, which is a testament to McBride's growth in his third season.

"He's believed in me from the start," McBride said of Thibodeau. "Obviously my first few years I didn't play as much. He told me to stay patient, keep working and it will show. I think he's built a great foundation for us moving forward."

McBride's work showed in the playoffs, averaging 11 points per game during the postseason. He signed a three-year, $13 million extension that kicks in at the start of next season, but that contract makes him incredibly tradeable.

If the Knicks are going to make a splash and trade for a star, McBride will likely be on the other team's wishlist. It will be difficult for New York to part with McBride given his growth, but if he stays, he will continue to grow under Thibodeau.

