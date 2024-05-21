Knicks Guard Shows Appreciation for Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride stepped up in a big way for his team during the playoffs.
With several players out due to injury, McBride saw his minutes spike from 19.5 in the regular season to 26.7 in the playoffs. That was a big step up from his previous season with the Knicks, which saw him play mostly off the bench and in garbage time.
Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't often play younger players, which is a testament to McBride's growth in his third season.
"He's believed in me from the start," McBride said of Thibodeau. "Obviously my first few years I didn't play as much. He told me to stay patient, keep working and it will show. I think he's built a great foundation for us moving forward."
McBride's work showed in the playoffs, averaging 11 points per game during the postseason. He signed a three-year, $13 million extension that kicks in at the start of next season, but that contract makes him incredibly tradeable.
If the Knicks are going to make a splash and trade for a star, McBride will likely be on the other team's wishlist. It will be difficult for New York to part with McBride given his growth, but if he stays, he will continue to grow under Thibodeau.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!