Knicks Guards Explain Poor Offense
The New York Knicks are in need of improving the offense after falling in Game 2 at the hands of the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks have struggled throughout most of the first two games, but a Pistons collapse in the fourth quarter of Game 1 allowed New York to come out of Madison Square Garden with a split.
Now, the series shifts to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where the Knicks hope to be a little faster when it comes to building the offense.
“It derives from us playing slower,” Josh Hart said via The Athletic insider James Edwards III.
“When we play fast, it’s tough for teams to keep up. We got a lot of weapons out there. When you’re playing fast, you cause the defense to make mistakes. When you’re playing stagnant, it’s tougher for them to make mistakes, it’s tougher to attack the basket. We just played a little too slow. The thing about the playoffs, it’s never easy. We just have to watch film, learn and grow from it.”
The Knicks offense all starts with Jalen Brunson, who also told Edwards that he needs to play better himself.
“I feel like I’m getting in spots and missing shots that I normally make,” Brunson said after Game 2 via Edwards.
“And I feel like it could be a lot better. And I hold myself to a higher standard than that. And I just have to put my team in position to win. And all the other stuff doesn’t matter. The stats, when it comes to a loss, it doesn’t matter at all. I just got to help my team and put them in position to win, and tonight I didn’t do that."
Brunson, Hart and the Knicks will strive for a better performance in Game 3, otherwise things could start looking dicey for New York.
