NBA Reveals Vital Missed Knicks Call
Anyone who felt that the refs were working against the New York Knicks in their latest postseason heartbreaker earned at least one slice of vindication from the NBA.
The Last Two-Minute Report stemming from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal set between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons revealed a vital missed call that would've worked in New York's favor. Detroit won the game 100-94 to the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.
To the shock of no Knick fan, the league ruled that Josh Hart's equalizing slam dunk in the penultimate minute of play should've been granted an opportunity to become a go-ahead and-one. The report states that Duren "initiate(d) contact with Hart's head during the dunk attempt," labeling such activity "more than marginal."
Hart's dunk, scored off a feed from Jalen Brunson with 1:15 remaining in regulation, tied the game at 94-all. It was the closest the game had been since the first period, as Detroit's early lead proved lasting. Hart, as well as the Madison Square Garden crowd amidst its jubilation, had immediately called for a foul at the time of the incident but their pleas went unheeded.
The tie that perhaps shouldn't have been didn't last long: Dennis Schroder sank a three on the other end for Detroit, giving them another lead with just over 55 seconds remaining. This one proved permanent, as the Knicks did not score for the rest of the game.
Officiating was one of the major headlines that emerged out of Game 2, as Detroit hold a 34-19 margin in free throw attempts. It was the worst discrepancy the Knicks had endured in a postseason game since Game 6 of the 2013 conference semifinals against Indiana. Things were particularly glaring in the first half: the Knicks were awarded only two free throws (with Brunson getting two with 17 seconds remaining) while Detroit built its original lead on a near-perfect 13-of-14.
The Last Two-Minute Report from Game 2 also revealed an incorrect non-call against the Knicks, albeit one where the outcome was more or less decided: the league ruled that Karl-Anthony Towns should've been charged with an offensive foul on the Knicks' last possession, one where the Knicks were down by four with less than 10 seconds remaining.
