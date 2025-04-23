All Knicks

Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Wins Clutch Player of the Year Award

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has earned one of the NBA's newest major awards.

Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is a top cat once again.

The Villanova alum and metropolitan point guard/captain has won the NBA's 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year Award, beating out Anthony Edwards (Minnesota) and Nikola Jokic (Denver).

In the NBA, clutch minutes are defined as games with a margin of five points or less with few than five minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter and/or overtime. In those situations, Brunson averaged 5.6 points, tops among all NBA participants, and shot over 51 percent from the floor. The Knicks posted a 17-11 record in the 28 "clutch" games on their schedule when Brunson took the floor.

For his efforts, Brunson will receive the Jerry West Trophy, named in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend who was well-known for his clutch efforts as well. De'Aaron Fox was the original winner of the title in 2023, while Stephen Curry took it home last year. It's the latest honor that Brunson has earned in his third year with the Knicks, as he was also an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his career.

The Knicks certainly hope that Brunson has a few more clutch efforts left, as they're currently deadlocked in a 1-1 tie in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons.

