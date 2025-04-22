Knicks Get Little Love in Player Poll
The New York Knicks may be king of the hill but, alas, they weren't top of the heap in the latest annual player poll from The Athletic.
There wasn't much Knicks representation in the favorable portions of the anonymous poll of 158 players across the Association. The biggest metropolitan takeaways may be the Knicks' curious placement on a list of the league's "worst organizations."
With 113 player responding to that question, the Knicks garnered 2.7 percent of that vote, tied for seventh-most with the Chicago Bulls. New York was the highest-rated playoff team on that list, which was topped by the hapless Charlotte Hornets at 38.1 percent.
While there was no justification for the Knicks' inclusion in the accompanying analysis from Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, it's hard see why the modern Knicks would face such a fate: while some may find their lack of extended postseason success (no conference final appearances since 2000) disturbing, pairing them with the likes of eternal rebuilders (Charlotte, Washington) and over-the-top disappointments (New Orleans, Philadelphia, Dallas) seems unnecessarily harsh.
The Knicks are one of three teams (next to defending champions Denver and Boston) to win at least one playoff series in each of the last two seasons. They're currently locked in a 1-1, best-of-seven, opening round set with the Detroit Pistons.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was also one of the popular additions in another notorious category: in a poll of 73 respondents to the "worst coach in the league" question (by far the least popular of the queries), Thibodeau was tied for fifth with Nick Nurse of Philadelphia,
Both obtained 6.8 percent of the vote, which was "won" by Washington Wizards boss (and former Knicks assistant) Brian Keefe. who topped the list at 24.7 percent. Keefe beat out Mike Budenholzer, who has since been fired from Phoenix.
Polls such as these are often unkind to Thibodeau, who has become notorious for his massive workloads on his headliners. Despite such supposed woes, the Knicks have returned to relevancy and contention, though Thibodeau's future fate likely will rely upon postseason progress.
Elsewhere on the list, both Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson each landed in the "also received votes" department for the "most underrated player" conversation won by their current playoff foe Cade Cunningham of Detroit.
Knicks fans will also no doubt enjoy the fact that franchise rival Tyrese Haliburton was at the top of the "most overrated player" tally, as the Indiana Pacers star was over four percentage points ahead of runner-up Rudy Gobert.
