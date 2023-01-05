'Situational' Obi Toppin Available For Knicks vs. Spurs

Obi Toppin is set to partake in his first New York Knicks game since Dec. 7.

Help is on the way for the New York Knicks.

Heading into Wednesday night's visit from the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that Obi Toppin and Derrick Rose would be active for the rematch of last Thursday night's showdown.

Toppin, originally listed as doubtful on the team's pregame injury report, is set to partake in his first game injury his knee in a battle for the ball with Atlanta's Aaron Holiday in a Dec. 7 victory at Madison Square Garden. Rose, also enduring a knee ailment, was a late pregame scratch prior to Monday evening's victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Thibodeau referred to both players as "situational" for the time being, hinting that fans shouldn't hold their breath in terms of seeing either tonight against the Spurs. He additionally hinted that while Toppin did all he could to ensure he'd come back as soon as possible, he wanted to work the third-year first-round through a few practices to "ramp up" his contact duties.

Toppin's minutes in the post have gone to Jericho Sims as Thibodeau opts to go with a three-center rotation while Evan Fournier's lengthy exile has come to an end while Rose and RJ Barrett heal.

Speaking of Barrett, he remains out for San Antonio's visit, set to miss his fourth consecutive game with a finger laceration. Immanuel Quickley remains situated in the Knicks' starting five in his place, having also assumed the role when Jalen Brunson missed three games with a sore hip. Brunson returned to score 24 points and dish out six assists in the 19-point win over Phoenix.

