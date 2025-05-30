Knicks Captain Earns Rave Reviews for Defense
Some have been on the fence about Jalen Brunson's defense, but the New York Knicks captain did his part and then some in the team's latest postseason triumph, a 111-94 handling of the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.
Brunson has gained a reputation for being a walking bucket during his nearly-three seasons in Manhattan but his defense has no doubt left at least a little something to be desired.
The point guard and captain's postseason net ratings have been relegated to the single digits due to certain defensive lapses and the ongoing conference finals have been no exception. Things were particularly glaring in Game 4 on Tuesday in Indianapolis: Brunson scored a Knicks-best 31 points but the team was a minus-16 on the scoreboard while he was on the floor during a 130-121 loss that set up a 3-1 series deficit that many viewed as impenetrable.
But Brunson rose to the occasion with the Knicks' backs against the elimination wall on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, contributing to a sterling defensive effort that held the Pacers to double-digits for the first time this postseason.
"He did an amazing job. That's something that Cap always does: he answers the call every time," lauded Karl-Anthony Towns in video from SNY. "We win as a team, we lose as a team. I'm never going to allow Cap, [who] does so much for us and we ask so much out of him every game, he’s never going to go out there and take all the blame. We all do. Family and brothers never let someone go out there and take all the blame. We all got to be willing to lose together and win together."
Brunson once again brought the expected offensive firepower to the proceedings, getting things start with 14 first period points (including the first six of the game). Another outburst, this one in the third quarter, helped him secure a total of 32 on the night, extending his New York franchise record of 30-tally postseason games to 21.
His newfound defensive prowess helped secure that lead, one that never dipped back to a single digit after the late stages of the first half.
The lockdown was particularly apparent on Pacers franchise face Tyrese Haliburton, who was held to a mere eight points and six assists after a downright historical box score in Game 4. Brunson had him on several occasions despite the widely-covered size disadvantage and such antics offered the Knicks new life as they seek to become just the 14th team to fully erase a 3-1 deficit on an NBA series ledger.
It was enough to draw some kind words out of Brunson's toughest critic, longtime collegiate and professional teammate and "Roommates Show" co-host Josh Hart, a currency more valuable than anything the scoreboard could offer.
"That's our guy, we know he's going to bring it offensively," Hart said, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "But I feel like he dug in defensively and had great intensity."
