Landry Shamet Shines For New-Look Knicks
As fans of the NBA's Eastern Conference finalists endure rising tensions as the series enters its final stages, unexpected noisemakers on both sides have emerged: the Indiana Pacers introduced Pat McAfee, while the New York Knicks suddenly relied on an unexpected roster entrant.
Some of the loudest cheers the Madison Square Garden bellowed during Game 5 of the ECF on Thursday night — a 111-94 win that kept New York's season alive — were shockingly reserved for Landry Shamet, the Knicks reserve who has had an unforeseen role in metropolitan fortunes.
Wallowing in rotational exile as little as a week ago, Shamet played a major role in the Knicks' series-extending victory, drawing Manhattan admiration for his defensive efforts in some of the most vital stages of the game.
"I could sense a competitive game," Shamet said of his approach to Game 5, per Colin Martin of SNY. "Our job is not really to pay too much attention to that. We just got to focus on us and do what we can do. We know they're a hard team to guard, play fast. If we take care of what we have to take care of, hopefully we see results like tonight."
Alongside fellow backcourt reserve Delon Wright (who was a plus-8 in the second and paired three assists with a steal), Shamet is one of the major beneficiaries of head coach Tom Thibodeau's decision to expand the team's rotation after falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven set. Indiana even followed the Knicks' example of Thursday, offering Jarace Walker his first minutes of the series.
Few reserves, however, have been more impactful than Shamet, one of the few Knicks to taste the sweetness of the NBA Finals after partaking in the Phoenix Suns' runner-up trek in 2021.
After posting a plus-10 during a second quarter run that saw the Knicks build a double-figure lead that eventually proved permanent, Shamet opened scoring at the top of the fourth quarter with a stepback that rattled Pascal Siakam out of his shoes.
Back on the other end, Shamet then earned a steal by intercepting Jarace Walker's pass and then forced metropolitan nemesis TJ McConnell into a turnover under the basket, which drew new chants from the Garden crowd.
"I love New York. I love these fans," Shamet, a first-year Knick, said in video from SNY. "I've seen how they ride the wave with us, the highs, the lows. It's just important for me to give everything I've got to them. I appreciate it, but we've got more to do."
The Knicks' continued progress in their comeback could well be wise to keep relying on Shamet: following Thursday's win, New York is 3-1 when Shamet plays at least 10 minutes in this postseason.
