Knicks vs. Pacers: LIVE Game 5 Log
It all comes down to this — and potentially two more showings — for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks face elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, as they seek to earn the first piece of a three-pronged comeback against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. New York trails the best-of-seven series 3-1 after dropping a 130-121 decision on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without losing a turnover.
To date, only 13 NBA teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven set. None of them have hailed from Manhattan, though the Knicks did take things to a seventh game when they fell behind by a matching margin against the Pacers during the 1995 conference semifinals.
Keep track of the Knicks' attempts to stay alive below ...
2nd Quarter
10:05—After an initial exchange of doubles, Towns gets a three-point play, hitting the free throw off a Siakam foul (32-25 NYK)
12:00—The Knicks open the second period with Landry Shamet and Delon Wright on the floor
1st Quarter: Knicks 27, Pacers 23
45.1—Back-to-back baskets from Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin (the latter a three) close out scoring for the period and push Indiana to within four (27-23 NYK)
3:14—Another new entrant, TJ McConnell, sinks a three, his first of the series (25-18 NYK)
3:38—Brunson responds with another double fadeaway
4:02—After a few second chances, Obi Toppin scores at the foul line upon his entry (23-15 NYK)
4:25—Brunson turns a Haliburton airball into yet another three, giving him 12 early on. Timeout Indiana (23-13 NYK)
5:00—After an exchange of doubles (including a Towns bank) Brunson swishes a three (20-13 NYK)
5:47—Towns re-establishes the two-possession ;ead with a three in the corner (15-11 NYK)
6:05—Haliburton goes to the line for three after an Anunoby foul. He hits two. (12-11 NYK)
6:20—Turner charged with a foul in an ill-fated attempt to keep Robinson off the offensive board.
7:19—Mikal Bridges stems the bleeding with a fadeaway over Haliburton (12-9 NYK)
7:39—Siakam draws Towns' first foul. He hits one at the line. (10-9 NYK)
8:06—Sheppard immediately sinks a three-pointer on the other end (10-8 NYK)
8:32—Nesmith fouls Brunson, who briefly stays on the floor holding his ankle. He remains in the game, Nesmith sits for Ben Sheppard.
9:14—Pascal Siakam attacks again and gets on the board after the timeout (10-5 NYK)
9:22—An Andrew Nembhard foul sends OG Anunoby to the foul line. He hits the first before Indiana calls timeout in between. Anunoby sinks the second after the timeout (10-3 NYK)
9:53—Robinson scores on an alley-oop from Brunson (8-3 NYK)
10:17—Turner gets the Pacers on the board with a three (6-3 NYK)
10:32—Brunson scores again despite failing to draw a foul from Aaron Nesmith (6-0 NYK)
11:04—Brunson makes it two field goals on two possessions with a fadeaway (4-0 NYK)
11:28—The Knicks force an early turnover by forcing Turner out of bounds
11:42—Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks on the board with an early floater (2-0 NYK)
12:00—Mitchell Robinson wins the tip from Myles Turner and the game is underway
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns
PACERS: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Injuries
KNICKS: Karl-Anthony Towns (Available, Ankle Contusion)
PACERS: Aaron Nesmith (Available, Ankle Sprain), Isaiah Jackson (Out, Torn Achilles Tendon)
Officials: Josh Tiven, James Williams, Zach Zarba (Alternate: Pat Fraher)
Line: NYK -4.5
O/U: 222.5
