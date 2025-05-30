Knicks vs. Pacers: LIVE Game 5 Log

All Knicks

Keep track of the New York Knicks' attempt to avoid elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the third quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
It all comes down to this — and potentially two more showings — for the New York Knicks.

The Knicks face elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, as they seek to earn the first piece of a three-pronged comeback against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. New York trails the best-of-seven series 3-1 after dropping a 130-121 decision on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without losing a turnover.

To date, only 13 NBA teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven set. None of them have hailed from Manhattan, though the Knicks did take things to a seventh game when they fell behind by a matching margin against the Pacers during the 1995 conference semifinals.

Keep track of the Knicks' attempts to stay alive below ...

2nd Quarter

10:05—After an initial exchange of doubles, Towns gets a three-point play, hitting the free throw off a Siakam foul (32-25 NYK)

12:00—The Knicks open the second period with Landry Shamet and Delon Wright on the floor

1st Quarter: Knicks 27, Pacers 23

45.1—Back-to-back baskets from Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin (the latter a three) close out scoring for the period and push Indiana to within four (27-23 NYK)

3:14—Another new entrant, TJ McConnell, sinks a three, his first of the series (25-18 NYK)

3:38—Brunson responds with another double fadeaway

4:02—After a few second chances, Obi Toppin scores at the foul line upon his entry (23-15 NYK)

4:25—Brunson turns a Haliburton airball into yet another three, giving him 12 early on. Timeout Indiana (23-13 NYK)

5:00—After an exchange of doubles (including a Towns bank) Brunson swishes a three (20-13 NYK)

5:47—Towns re-establishes the two-possession ;ead with a three in the corner (15-11 NYK)

6:05—Haliburton goes to the line for three after an Anunoby foul. He hits two. (12-11 NYK)

6:20—Turner charged with a foul in an ill-fated attempt to keep Robinson off the offensive board.

7:19—Mikal Bridges stems the bleeding with a fadeaway over Haliburton (12-9 NYK)

7:39—Siakam draws Towns' first foul. He hits one at the line. (10-9 NYK)

8:06—Sheppard immediately sinks a three-pointer on the other end (10-8 NYK)

8:32—Nesmith fouls Brunson, who briefly stays on the floor holding his ankle. He remains in the game, Nesmith sits for Ben Sheppard.

9:14—Pascal Siakam attacks again and gets on the board after the timeout (10-5 NYK)

9:22—An Andrew Nembhard foul sends OG Anunoby to the foul line. He hits the first before Indiana calls timeout in between. Anunoby sinks the second after the timeout (10-3 NYK)

9:53—Robinson scores on an alley-oop from Brunson (8-3 NYK)

10:17—Turner gets the Pacers on the board with a three (6-3 NYK)

10:32—Brunson scores again despite failing to draw a foul from Aaron Nesmith (6-0 NYK)

11:04—Brunson makes it two field goals on two possessions with a fadeaway (4-0 NYK)

11:28—The Knicks force an early turnover by forcing Turner out of bounds

11:42—Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks on the board with an early floater (2-0 NYK)

12:00—Mitchell Robinson wins the tip from Myles Turner and the game is underway

Pregame

Starting Lineups

KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns
PACERS: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Injuries

KNICKS: Karl-Anthony Towns (Available, Ankle Contusion)
PACERS: Aaron Nesmith (Available, Ankle Sprain), Isaiah Jackson (Out, Torn Achilles Tendon)

Officials: Josh Tiven, James Williams, Zach Zarba (Alternate: Pat Fraher)

Line: NYK -4.5
O/U: 222.5

