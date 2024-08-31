All Knicks

Knicks Star Expected to be MVP Candidate

The New York Knicks could have their first MVP winner in over 50 years.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks haven't had the league's Most Valuable Player on their roster since 1970 when Willis Reed took home the honor.

But now, the Knicks may have the next player in that lineage with point guard Jalen Brunson taking over the crown.

"Last season came awfully close to Brunson's best-case scenario, as the Knicks were the East's No. 2 seed, and he was the fifth-placed finisher in MVP voting," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley writes. "Still, there might be another level he and this team can reach. Chasing down the Celtics is asking a ton, but if New York is closer to Boston than it is to the East's No. 3 seed, that will still count as another step forward. And if Brunson makes that happen as a solo star, he could have the stats, the storyline and the spotlight needed to become the first Knick crowned as MVP in more than 50 years."

Reed also claimed a title the same year he won the league's MVP award, and that is probably higher on Brunson's list of goals than any individual award.

Brunson epitomizes selflessness after he left over $100 million on the table in contract negotiations this summer to keep the Knicks under the second tax apron, which will also allow the team to acquire more talent to surround him down the line.

However, every NBA title contender needs a captain and a lead guard, and that happens to be Brunson for the Knicks. The team will live and die by him and without his efforts, the Knicks wouldn't get very far.

If Brunson can lead his team to the league's best record, he'll have to get everyone involved. But if he is the best player on the best team in the NBA, the MVP award will be his to lose.

Jeremy Brener

