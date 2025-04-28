Knicks Star Places 3rd in Teammate of the Year Vote
While he didn't bring home more hardware, critics of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson endured another blow to their narrative.
Brunson placed third in voting for the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, earning 36 first-place votes. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry led the way while Steven Adams of Houston placed second.
Named after the special relationship between Rochester/Cincinnati Royals teammates Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, the Teammate of the Year title (introduced in 2013) is bestowed to "the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment to his team."
Brunson has been turned into a villain during this NBA postseason, facing boos and jeers every he touched the ball over the last two playoff games against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. That, however, has done nothing to hinder the enthusiasm and adoration that Knicks fans and players alike have held for their captain, which is work through his third season on the team.
Brunson was perhaps a contender for the award from the second he famously accepted a discounted, immediate contract extension that offered New York millions in savings. He has continued to live up the hype his original $104 million deal created upon his arrival in 2022, as he has averaged 26 points and a career-best 7.3 assists.
In the playoffs, Brunson has scored at least 30 points in each of the Knicks' first four postseason showings, becoming the first New Yorker to do so and the first in the NBA overall since former teammate Luka Doncic did so for Dallas in 2022. Brunson came up big in Game 4 of the series on Sunday, coming back from a brief medical absence to score 15 fourth quarter points in a 94-93 win.
