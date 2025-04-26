Josh Hart Calls Out 'Idiotic' Knicks Comparison
New York Knicks star Josh Hart will pass on the past, no matter how recent.
As the Knicks prepared for their next showing against the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference quarterfinal round, Hart called for observers to stop comparing the current New Yorkers to their most recent predecessors, labeling such yearning for the past "idiotic" on Saturday.
"Comparison is the thief of joy," Hart said in video from Ian Begley of SNY. "We'll go to compare ourselves from last year, for what?"
Since they boosted their win total by only one and lost ground on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket (second to third), some have unfavorably compared this year's Knicks team to the last.
The prior group featured Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, and Jericho Sims, all of whom received mentions from Hart as he went through the list of departures. The list of replacements, headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns, has no doubt provided some thrilling Manhattan moments but some are still unsatisfied, especially with the current roster partly billed as one being capable of making notice beyond the first-round.
While no doubt holding respect for his lost teammates (even listing deep reserves like Charlie Brown Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries), Hart reasoned that this current Knicks group has formed a "totally different personality and identity."
"If you continue to just look back and compare yourself to years prior and teams prior, you lose the perspective of what you have," Hart mused. "We feel like we have the toughness, but we also feel like we have the offensive firepower to go out there and put up 140."
"So, it doesn't really effect us. I just think it's idiotic to compare us to the past because we're the New York Knicks of 2024-25. It's either you get behind us or you don't. If you're not, stand outside when we have success."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!