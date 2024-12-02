Knicks' Jalen Brunson Showing Off Improved Playmaking
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was named the captain of the team in the offseason. He was named the leader of a playoff team aspiring to be a true title contender. This season, Brunson has taken on that role outside of his elite scoring ability.
Through 20 games, Brunson is averaging 25.9 points (11th in the NBA) and 7.8 assists (ninth in the NBA). In New York's most recent 118-85 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, Brunson struggled to score, shooting 4-for-11 from the field to end with 16 points. However, his presence as a floor general was prominent, as he dropped nine assists.
Brunson was finding teammate Mikal Bridges on a variety of baskets. The two displayed chemistry going back to their college days at Villanova.
Brunson has been a true playmaker to start the season, with his best passing performance coming against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 25. In a 145-118 victory, the 6-foot-2 point guard put up 23 points and a career-high 17 assists.
This season, Brunson has the highest assist average of his seven-year career. Since entering the NBA in 2018, his assists per game have gone up in every single season, improving by 1.1 so far from last year to this year.
A big factor in the improved playmaking has been the additions of offensive talents like Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges has generally struggled to shoot thus far, but Towns is feeding off of Brunson's playmaking, averaging 25.2 points per game.
With a well-balanced offensive approach, the Knicks currently have the best offensive rating in the NBA at 121.1 after Sunday night's win. The defense hasn't quite held up from last season, but New York still sits at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-8 record.
According to StatMamba, Brunson and Towns are on track to be the first guard-center duo to each average 25 points per game or more since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
The Knicks are expected to be back in the playoffs after injuries killed their title hopes last season. With a revamped roster and Brunson taking a step further to be a true floor general, New York could be poised for an even deeper postseason run.
