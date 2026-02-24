Knicks' Young PG Considered as Squad's Hidden Gem

The New York Knicks have one of the most abundantly clear championship-driven goals of any team in the NBA. Between their premier scorer in Jalen Brunson, the repeated playoff runs he's helped lead during his time as a Knick and the rest of the rotation falling in line with his timeline, there isn't much room for confusion as to where the group's priorities should lie.

Still, they've made good on adding to their collective of bench-bound helping hands whenever they've been greeted with draft picks to cash in on. And though Tyler Kolek remains a long way away from positively impacting the regularly-deployed lineup with any semblance of consistency, he remains among the most popular Knicks, and not just from the perspective of fans who love his unique brand of Brunson-esque highlights.

He earned a nod as the deep-cut in most need of respect in Bleacher Report's roundup of every team around the NBA, with Greg Swartz evidently approving of how he's carried himself between a rookie season of little opportunity and his ongoing sophomore campaign that's seen no shortage of intrigue.

"A tremendous college point guard, Tyler Kolek struggled last season as a rookie in the NBA," Swartz wrote. "Now in Year 2, he appears far more comfortable as a rotation floor general that the New York Knicks can rely on.

"Kolek nearly triple-doubled in his lone start of the season (20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals) and is giving New York 4.9 points and 2.9 assists against just 1.1 turnovers in his 13.3 minutes a night. The 24-year-old's three-point shooting made a major leap from Year 1 to Year 2 (29.8% to 36.4%) and should only continue to get better with more court time."

Analyzing Kolek's Case

While the backup point guard has looked the part of a playmaker on occasion, there's a reason his minutes have been yanked around to the extent that they've been. He's still shooting 42.3% from the field and a ghastly 51.3% true shooting, products of his inefficient midrange game and how streaky his 3-ball remains.

He's still a plus passer, but his defense was what deemed him untenable as a present-day force in Mike Brown's rotation. He's already hard-capped by Brunson's shortcomings as a stopper, the sort of detriment that's already tough to build lineups around, and if Jordan Clarkson's benching has revealed anything, it's that Brown can't afford another ineffective backcourt option on that end of the floor.

The up-and-comer who deserved a nod even more than Kolek was Mohamed Diawara, the lone prospect that New York managed to scoop up from their most recent summer draft class. Unlike Kolek, the mystery wing arrived with little college hype, and he's proven himself as a steady nightly option between his size, defense and feel. His own jump shot continues to impress in a largely-off-ball role, and his minutes are sure to return should Jeremy Sochan wear out his welcome.

I just feel like we got something special here in Mo Diawara.



Lots of potential… pic.twitter.com/Ed5B6KGagc — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) February 22, 2026

The Knicks don't have an abundance of time or opportunity to bestow upon those still playing on their rookie contracts, but some of those prospects are starting to elevate above the label of long-term upside swing. Diawara and, to a degree, Kolek have shown that they can help push the team forward from their respective roles, and now the fans wait for the former to earn his respective credit.

