4 Thanksgiving Blessings For the New York Knicks
Upon arriving for their respective Thanksgiving dinners, New York Knicks fans may be grateful that their team is engaged in the NBA's league-wide Turkey Day hiatus.
What began has the Knicks' most hopeful season in recent memory has given way to a mediocre start, as the Knicks sit at 10-8 at the holiday landmark. The high-profile acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges have brought about middling results to date, as the Knicks have endured roller-coaster results in October and November, which will make
Even with the issues, Knicks fans still have plenty to mention during the grace portions of their Thanksgiving meals ...
Oh Captain, Thy Captain
At this point, being thankful for Jalen Brunson feels like one of the most tired tropes on the metropolitan basketball circuit but any Knick fan that refuses to indulge in the not-so-subtle art is telling on themselves at this point.
A sterling calendar year for Brunson is winding down, one that featured both his original All-Star and All-NBA team nominations. Brunson's work in leading a medically-depleted Knicks group to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket may well go down as one of the best individual seasonal showings in franchise history and endeared him well enough for decisionmakers to grant him the team captaincy.
"A lot of people think it's pressure to go through that, to go through everything that goes wrong, to what goes around the Knicks. I just control what I control and work as hard as I can," Brunson told Knicks on SI in February. "I go out there and play as hard as I can, hold myself accountable and, when I'm not playing well, I pump my teammates up and worry about everything else when I do play well. I'm just trying to find a happy medium where I'm authentic, holding myself accountable, and making sure I'm saying the right things and doing the right things."
While Brunson has not been immune to the Knicks' early issues, he's proving that one can still teach an old Wildcat new tricks: through 18 games, Brunson is averaging a career-best 7.9 assists per game, over one full helper more than his prior record set last season.
The Least of the East
No one knew exactly what to expect in the Knicks' opening stanzas: the acquired firepower in the forms of Bridges and Towns had many thinking Finals ... be those of the Eastern or even overall NBA variety ... but there were many new, moving pieces that required some adjusting.
At 10-8, the Knicks at their current pace when it comes to 18-game starts, as they've never had more than 11 wins at this landmark since the 2012-13 campaign. Many, however, can't help but be disappointed by the relatively slow start, one that has seen Boston and Cleveland become specks in their windshield.
But, fortunately for the Knicks, many of their Easten brethren have been happy to remind them that it can always be worse: slow starts in Indiana, Milwaukee, and especially Philadephia have stolen the satirical headlines from the Knicks, who have made a decent residency in the premature first-round playoff hosts. They're joined by the aforementioned Celtics and Cavaliers, as well as an Orlando group that has handled itself well despite its lack of Paolo Banchero.
Things haven't reached the "Titanic Division" depths that more or less led to the NBA killing off the importance of such titles. But the Knicks are no doubt appreciative of the early struggles throughout the conference, making their own issues seem benign and fixable in comparison.
Payne Relief
The arrivals of Bridges and Town stole all the metropolitan headlines but the most valuable offseason addition to date has been former postseason foe Cameron Payne.
Payne's arrival seemed puzzling considering the packed backcourt the Knicks were dealing with, but the veteran has proven to be a stabilizing presence on a New York bench that has struggled to pick up the paces that Immanuel Quickley took with him.
When Miles McBride went down with knee injury, production seemed destined to stop entirely but Payne shored things up: over the last eight games, Payne has averaged 10.9 points and 3.6 assists in just under 22 minutes of relief work. The Knicks are also 5-3 this season when Payne hits at least two triples.
What began as an uncertain experiment for the well-traveled Payne has become a source of assurance for both sides.
“Honestly, I just wanted to come and help,” Payne said earlier this week, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “When I get out there, I want to be aggressive and just utilize my opportunities. Obviously, I have. I’m in there. I didn’t know, though, coming in. I just wanted to be the best player I could be every day."
Because It's the (NBA) Cup
The initial hype over the NBA Cup has mostly dissipated, but it still presents a unique opportunity for a team like the Knicks.
There will be no parade down the Canyon of Heroes for such a win and the Billy Joel banners that commemorate his Garden parties will likely hold more value than any such commemoration of in-season glory. The Knicks, however, are eager for any brand of championship representation, no matter how meager. Anything that offers a good vibe or push forward would be a welcome distraction from the continued growing pains.
The Knicks have placed themselves in prime position for advancement for the second year in a row: they're took the first two games of group play against Philadelphia and Brooklyn and will have a prime chance to earn the win come Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.
