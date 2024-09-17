Knicks Star Solves NBA vs. NFL Debate
Jalen Brunson has already restored the New York Knicks to their former glory. Perhaps the Knicks' blue and green gridiron counterparts will look for him to do the same after Monday.
Brunson returned to The City of Brotherly Love on Monday, donning the Philadelphia Eagles' shade of green often forbidden in the tri-state area. The Villanova alum and passionate Eagles fan partook in ESPN's pregame coverage of Monday's NFL week-closer between Philadelphia and Atlanta Falcons.
Before making partisan predictions for Monday's game, Brunson was asked to solve a lasting cross-sport issue by Eagles legend-turned-ESPN analyst Jason Kelce, who asked if it would be easier for an NBA or NFL player to partake in the other's respective sports. To that end, the point guard sided with his fellow hardwood dwellers.
"I would say it's easier for an NBA guy to play NFL," Brunson, clad in Jalen Hurts' Eagles jersey, said. "Not saying it's easy. It's easier."
Brunson tried to claim that Kelce and Co. might have trouble guarding a pick-and-roll but the accomplished NFL center declared that he'd simply "go right through it." Any further arguing was dissipated by host Scott Van Pelt, who had the two acknowledge that they undoubtedly respect each other's athletic prowess.
Brunson reassured Knicks fans everywhere that, despite his love of the Eagles, he has no plans on swapping sneakers for a winged helmet.
"I played (football) for two years when I was a kid," Brunson recalled. "I was like this is not for me."
Both Brunson and Kelce are responsible for some of the more jubilant moments in Philadelphia sports history: Brunson brought a pair of NCAA men's basketball national championships as a Villanova Wildcat in 2016 and 2018 while Kelce was a member of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII in between.
Brunson and Kelce tried to keep the victorious vibes flowing by predicting a massive Eagles victory: the latter foresaw a 50-point win for the hosting Philadelphians and Brunson readily agreed. However, the Eagles lost a late lead and fell victim to a game-winning touchdown drive conjured by Kirk Cousins, one that ended with a scoring pass to Drake London, the finishing touch of a 22-21 Atlanta victory.
The Eagles (1-1) are back in action on Sunday, facing the New Orleans Saints on the road (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
