Former Knicks Guard Pens Heartfelt Message After Olympic Injury
A former New York Knick's training session of re-teaching the world how to Jimmer was cut short.
One of viral names of the United States' Paris Olympic effort, Jimmer Fredette was the headlining talent of the American 3x3 men's basketball group. Despite entering the Games with big expectations, things fell flat when Fredette was injured in just the second part of the seven-game trek. Without him, Team USA went 2-5 and was eliminated in preliminary play, the affair ending with a 21-6 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday.
In the aftermath, Fredette revealed the extent of his injury and offered both gratitude and remorse for what transpired in Paris in an Instagram post showcasing shots of the journey.
"I am so grateful to have been an Olympian and to represent Team USA in 3x3 basketball," Fredette began. "Thank you to all my coaches, and the USAB staff that put trust in me to help with get to this stage. To wear USA across my chest was an honor."
"I had an injury that took place in the beginning minutes of our second game against Poland. I tore two different ligaments completely in my adductor, which prevented me from being able to compete. This will lead me to have a recovery of around six months. This is devastating for me as I have put two years into qualifying for the Olympics with this group who are my brothers."
Fredette is best known as one of the defining faces of this century's college basketball scene, making a name for himself through his high-scoring tallies at BYU. He was the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and played six seasons, including two games with the Knicks (plus 40 more in an All-Star season with G League Westchester in 2015-16).
Since his last NBA action with Phoenix in 2019, Fredette has made a professional name for himself through international affairs in Greece and China, as well as The Basketball Tournament. He later helped propel the United States to the top of FIBA's 3x3 rankings after the team failed to qualify for the inaugural proceedings in Tokyo three years ago.
"We went from a no-name team to the No. 1 team in the world this year and did things that no American team has ever done," Fredette said. "I also became the No. 1 ranked player in the world on the same day I was injured. Pretty crazy coincidence. But we were fully prepared and excited to make a medal run here in Paris."
"I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and something this has taught me is to enjoy the journey. You never know what can happen once you reach your destination but if you don’t enjoy getting there. You are missing the point."
