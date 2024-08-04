Knicks 2K25 Ratings Revealed
If initial, unofficial numbers are any indication, New York Knicks fans likely hope that the latest edition of the long-running "NBA 2K" franchise is its most realistic edition yet.
The first unofficial player rankings for "NBA 2K25" have been released on 2K's site and the Knicks are well-respected and represented: as it stands, New York is tied for the second-highest overall ranking and features seven players in the top 100.
View the Knicks' full ratings here.
While player ratings for the game can be adjusted throughout the season ... even the current 2K pages note that "ratings are subject to change following 2K's official ratings reveal and the launch of NBA 2K25. New York's basketball-minded gamers will doubt appreciate the pixelated respect" ... the tri-state area's basketball-minded gamers will no doubt appreciate where their team stands.
Jalen Brunson, of course, leads the way for the Knicks, pacing Manhattan's finest with an overall mark of 94. He's one of only 14 players to accumulate such a tally, which accounts for numerous skill factors like scoring, defending, rebounding, and playmaking. Brunson's finest season to date, one that netted him his first invites to the NBA All-Star Game and the All-NBA Team, allowed him to move up six points from last season's initial output of 88.
Following Brunson is Julius Randle at 86 (52nd in the top 100), followed by Mikal Bridges (83, 67th), Josh Hart (83, 76th), OG Anunoby (82, 90th), Donte DiVincenzo (82, 94th), and Mitchell Robinson (82, 100th).
Overall team ranks are also kind to the Knicks: taking into account the overall mark of a team's top eight players (which would include the 79 of Miles McBride), the Knicks have an overall rating of 84, tied for second with Dallas, Indiana, and Phoenix.
The defending champion Boston Celtics, who boast the cover athlete in Jayson Tatum, lead the way at 86. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is on the WNBA cover while Vince Carter graces the "Hall of Fame" edition.
"NBA 2K25" is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept. 6.
