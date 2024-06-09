Knicks' Josh Hart Endorses Former Teammate as HC
New York Knicks star Josh Hart believes his fellow former Pelican is ready to fly as a NBA head coach.
The relative stability of the Knicks' head coaching situation didn't stop Hart from commenting on the NBA's active cycle, one that seen the names of several prominent basketball minds thrown into the ring. One is somewhat close to Hart: current ESPN/ABC analyst JJ Redick is reportedly one of the favorites for the Los Angeles Lakers' top spot, one that is said to also carry University of Connecticut boss' Dan Hurley's name.
While coaching the Lakers for what could be LeBron James' farewell tour could be one of the more daunting tasks among the active vacancies, Hart believes that Redick is up for the challenge, whether his maiden voyage as a head coach lies in LA or elsewhere.
"He would be an amazing X's and O's coach," Hart remarked of his former teammate on the latest edition of his "Roommates Show" podcast alongside Jalen Brunson. "Obviously, (he's)a players coach, puts guys in the right position to be successful. So he will for sure be a coach in the next couple of years."
"If he does not get a job this summer, or even next summer, or even the summer following. He will for sure have a head coaching job. I think he will be a very good coach."
Redick was a first-round pick of Orlando's after a storied career at Duke in 2006 and built a solid 15-year NBA career extended by his deep-shooting abilities. His path crossed with Hart's in 2019-21 when they were both members of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Hart apparently left a lasting impression on Redick, who previously vowed to help him with his outside shooting during a March episode of his own podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." Despite standing as one of the Knicks' breakout stars during the 2023-24 season, Hart struggled from deep to the tune of a career-worst 31 percent success rate. To his credit, Hart did somewhat rediscover his outside spark during the playoffs, shooting just over 37 percent during the Knicks' 13-game run.
As the speculation continues, Redick will be back on the mike for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, joining Doris Burke and Knicks television voice Mike Breen for the championship match between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks (8 p.m. ET, ABC).
