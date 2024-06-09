Liberty Win Clinches Commissioner's Cup Final Berth
UNCASVILLE-The New York Liberty are bringing the Cup back to the city.
The Liberty were winners in more ways than one on Saturday afternoon, as an 82-75 triumph over the Connecticut Sun has them back in the championship stage of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup in-season competition. New York is the defending champion of the event and will seek to become its first two-time winner.
Saturday's win over the Sun, the fourth in a row for New York (10-2, 4-0) leaves the Liberty as the only undefeated team in the Eastern Conference CC standings. Wins over Connecticut and Indiana (2-1 each) secured the vital head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Liberty sealed the deal with a narrow victory over the Sun, which also ended the host's perfect season. New York also perfectly wrapped up a three-game road trip amidst a trying stretch of five games in eight days. That tenure ends on Sunday when the Washington Mystics visit Barclays Center (3 p.m. ET, WWOR).
"I feel like there was we had every excuse in the book to come in today, saying we're tired, our legs are heavy. we've had all these games, we have a back-to-back tomorrow. There was so many excuses that we could have had coming into this game with," Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty's leading scorer at 24 points, said. "We didn't do that. We understood this was a huge game for us, a statement game. They're undefeated. It's huge for the Commissioner's Cup. So we came in here regardless of how ugly the game was looking how kind of sloppy it was at times. We just stay poised and played our style of basketball and I think it's a testament to us."
The Commissioner's Cup was introduced in time for the 2021 season and sets up conferences against each other unlike the traditional postseason, which has eschewed conference considerations. This year's edition narrowed the slate from 10 games to five, with all games set to be completed by June 13.
The 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final will be held on June 25 at the court of the higher seed, which puts Barclays Center in prime position to host: overall record is the second tiebreaker in lieu of a head-to-head meeting and the Liberty currently sit in second place behind only aforementioned Connecticut (9-1, 2-1). Seattle (7-3, 2-0) is the only undefeated team left in the West and it returns to action on Sunday night in Minnesota (7 p.m. ET, KCPQ+/Amazon Prime Video).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!