Former Knicks Star Secures Long-Term Deal
Julius Randle agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning to the team to start free agency after helping to lead them to the Western Conference Finals last month.
The 3x All-Star is coming off of his first season in Minnesota, shaking off an inconsistent regular season in returning to the impactful point-forward that the team meant to acquire when they chose to deal Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason. His burly scoring and creative shooting resulted in the furthest postseason run of Randle's career, picking a good time to play some of the best basketball of his career.
The former top prospect made a name for himself in the mid-2010s before sputtering out to begin his NBA career, only really finding his place in the league when he joined the New York Knicks in 2019. He evolved into the top scoring option that many once envisioned him as, averaging 23.3 points over the four years following his debut season in New York.
Jalen Brunson's arrival to the Knicks in the summer 2022 gave Randle a perimeter battery-mate, but the guard's ascension into one of the league's best clutch bucket-getters sapped the incumbent star of some of his value to New York.
He left the Knicks without much notice in that big trade, and though he was characteristically candid on the awkward separation, he's very much deserving of his new contract and the third-year player option promised a few years down the road.
