Knicks Giving HC Reasons to Try Old Starting Lineup

Mike Brown offered intrigue as the newest head coach of the New York Knicks when he accepted the job over the summer. He was no lemon or stand-in; Brown was an experienced coach who, like Tom Thibodeau, the man he was signed to replace, had two Coach of the Year wins at a few previous stops.

He didn't shy away from the pressures of the New York market, either, willing to make sweeping changes to the way that the Knicks had previously taken care of business on the court. He promised more ball-movement, deeper rotations and, perhaps most interestingly, changes to previously-secure positions along the starting lineup.

Everyone looked at Josh Hart as a potential odd man out, as even the respect he'd built up in Thibodeau's system couldn't save him from an eventual benching in the playoffs. It's a lot harder to justify his league-leading minutes per game when he's relegated to an inefficient spot-up guy on offense, as his defense wasn't enough to keep the Knicks from sinking down the stretch of their dramatic postseason run.

That's where Mitchell Robinson came in handy, a defensive anchor to do the gritty center responsibilities that don't suit Karl-Anthony Towns' game. Brown evidently took note of the veteran's sudden starting impact, and rolled with Robinson over Hart as the fifth starter when the team fully united on the court for this ongoing regular season.

But Hart, unlike the brittle Robinson, is ever-present. He's among the most durable players in the NBA with one of the best batteries, and it was only a matter of time before he's re-proven his worth as an occasional starter.

Hart Compiles Most Hart-y Performance Yet

The Knicks' NBA Cup Tournament-clinching 118-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks gave Hart the opportunity to showcase all of the best parts of his game. He scored 19 points, a battering ram in the open floor who converted nine free throws in his numerous drives to the rim, but also showed that classic rebounding prowess with 15 boards in Madison Square Garden. And he's more comfortable with the ball in his hands than some fans may have remembered, recording seven assists for the third straight game since being elevated to the starting five.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) looks to the basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hart was bestowed with New York's hard hat and Timbs in winning Defensive Player of the Game thanks to his three steals, yet another feature he offered in a season-high 40-minute performance. “He played well on both sides of the ball. He’s in a good rhythm right now,” longtime teammate Jalen Brunson said postgame. “Just need him to stick with that. He’s a key part, an X-factor in what we do.”

And what's more, Robinson has been healthy enough to play for Hart's last two starts. He's emerged from his classic spot from off of the bench in back-to-back outings, giving Brown high-octane minutes of offensive rebounding and rim-work on both ends of the floor in a reversal of roles that mirrors some of New York's looks in their prior season.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even if the veteran center's defense is a big step up from what Towns offers down low, the star scorer looks much more comfortable without another big in the lane, and they'll have to keep prioritizing his scoring comfortability in continuing to pile up the wins.

Hart may have been the statistical standout for why the Knicks starting lineups all seemed to disappoint in the past, especially when his defense and floor-spacing failed to help the team as much as he had in the past, his recent impact has been impossible to ignore. These recent developments and clear results may be forcing Brown's hand to follow in the footsteps of whom he once looked unlikely to replicate.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!