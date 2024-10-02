Knicks Star Sends Commanders Message About Davante Adams
The New York Knicks are gearing up for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, but Josh Hart is still paying very close attention to the NFL. When it came to the Washington Commanders, he had a very bold message to send about the status of star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams recently requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. He will be the talk of the league until a decision is made about his future.
Hart took to social media to urge the Commanders to trade for Adams.
So far this season, Washington has been one of the hottest teams in football.
Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the offense has been finding major success. Adding a weapon like Adams would take to the next level.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Adams has played in three games with the Raiders. He has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Clearly, he still is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that there are two teams who sit atop Adams' wishlist of trade destinations.
While the Commanders may not be on that list, it's hard to believe that Adams would be upset about a trade to Washington.
He has had made many positive comments about Daniels. One of his biggest goals is to find a place with elite quarterback play. So far, Daniels has provided just that for the Commanders.
At 31 years old, Adams still has a few years of high quality football left in him. He's not the young star wideout that Washington would probably prefer, but he's a player that could make them a contender in the NFC right now.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with this situation. Adams was a fresh start and the Commanders want to win. On the outside looking in, it's a match made in heaven.
Hart certainly wants to see it happen. Maybe, Washington will reach out and see if there's an opportunity to pull the trigger on a major blockbuster trade for the veteran superstar wideout.
