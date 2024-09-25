All Knicks

Knicks Forward Named Transition Monster

The New York Knicks have one of the league's best players in transition.

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts after a basket during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In order to be good in today's NBA, you need to be good in transition, and the New York Knicks may have one of the best players in the league in that phase of the game.

OG Anunoby elevated the Knicks' ceiling when he was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Raptors back in late December. Now, he's the team's highest-paid player and he makes his money on the fast break.

HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer identified Anunoby as a "transition monster."

"Per Synergy, Anunoby led the league with 1.45 points per transition possession (min. 100 possessions). That’s not a massive outlier, either, as he was 27th the year prior and seventh in 2021-22," Shearer writes. "Anunoby never wastes a fast break. He posted a mere 5.0% turnover rate in the open court, one of the lowest marks in the league. He also gets a jumpstart on the opposition thanks to his numerous steals and deflections. ... The Knicks’ strength has never been first-shot offense. A full season of Anunoby’s transition terror should juice their attack in a small but meaningful way."

The Knicks went on a tear when Anunoby joined the team last season, going 20-3 in games in which he played during the regular season. That version of the Knicks represents the team's ceiling, and Anunoby's transition game was part of why New York was so successful.

Now with Anunoby fully healthy and some experience with the team under his belt, the Knicks have the chance to move up a level. The addition of Mikal Bridges could make him and Anunoby an absolute menace on the fast break, and other teams around the NBA will have a tough time keeping up with them in transition.

Anunoby and the Knicks are set to begin training camp next week.

