Anthony Edwards Responds to Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks pulled off a massive blockbuster trade when they acquired star center Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. No one saw the move coming when it happened, but it has now vaulted the Knicks up to the top of the list of NBA Finals contenders.
As for the Timberwolves, it was a move that is drawing some confusion.
Minnesota is getting two quality players in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, but Towns was a great fit alongside Anthony Edwards. He was also good friends with the current Timberwolves' star guard.
Following the trade, Edwards has now spoken out briefly about the move. He was clearly surprised that Towns was traded.
"I feel like it's kind of weird to talk about because he just got traded. That's my dog, man. It wasn't like a 'one' or 'two' situation. We both was the 'one.' We just played off of each other."
He continued on honestly, revealing that the trade definitely hurt him.
"I mean, I think everybody knows KAT's my brother, so that definitely hurt."
Now, both teams will move forward with very new rosters. For New York, seeing the new starting lineup gel together will be entertaining to watch. Jalen Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart will be arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Minnesota, Towns put together another big-time year. He averaged 19.1 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 50.4 percent from the floor and 41.6 percent from the three-point line.
Towns has the ability to post up and score with his back to the basket, step out and knock down the three-point shot, or put the basketball on the floor. His offensive skill-set will make the Knicks much more dangerous.
At 28 years old, the star big man now has a chance to truly compete for a championship. While it's always bittersweet to get traded, he's in a much more competitive situation than he has ever been.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how he settles in with New York. It will also be interesting to see how the Timberwolves fare without him.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!