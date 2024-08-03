Knicks Star Working With Shooting Guru
No active New York Knick is in Paris for the ongoing Olympic Games but Josh Hart is still set to take in some shooting.
A report from SNY's Ian Begley revealed that Hart will spend the dog days of the summer/NBA offseason honing his jump shot, as he's set to reunite with Mark Ramljak on Aug. 5 for training in South Florida. The UCLA alum is a shooting specialist connected to president Leon Rose's former stomping grounds at Creative Artists Agency, where he'd help younger clients prepare for the NBA Draft.
Hart is obviously long past that point, but has worked with Ramljak since the 2021 offseason. In a conversation with Begley, Ramljak referred to his work with Hart as "very gratifying" experience, especially considering the way he has sought to expand his game in New York.
"He knows what he has to do. He’s got a great concentration,” Ramljak said. “He knows that it’s been worth it.”
The Knicks would agree, especially considering what transpired last season: Hart took on expanded role in the wake of several metropolitan injuries and sought to make a bigger difference, even as he turned into a relative triple-double machine. With that in mind, Hart put a greater focus on his jump shot and sought Ramljak's help at several points last season.
According to Basketball Reference, the average Hart shot came from just over 12 feet away from the basket, the longest in his career since the 2020-21 campaign. He sank 38.2 percent of his tries from 10-16 feet away, his highest since the year after.
Hart most recently called upon Ramljak before the Knicks embarked on their 2024 playoff run. Though an injury marred potentially lasting progress, Hart sank some clutch shots during the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers, including a Game 6 triple that more or less secured the Knicks' advancement.
“The stuff we did was more rudimentary and more mental. Like, ‘Hey, let’s clean up these movements.’ And the simpler and smoother he looks, the better he shoots,” Ramljak said of the pre-postseason work. “Biomechanically, the cleaner we can make you, the simpler we can make you, the better you’ll shoot.”
The Knicks certainly hope Ramljak's work continues to leave a lasting impression: the team got Hart to sign a four-year, $81 million extension last season, one that tips off during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!