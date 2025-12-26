Knicks Could Have Achilles Heel in Title Hopes

The New York Knicks are proving to be one of the best teams in the league after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 126-124 Christmas Day thriller inside Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks stormed back in the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 17 points to pull out a win against the Cavs. In the win, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson played 17 minutes with no points, but managed to pull down 13 rebounds. Robinson is crucial to the team's success, but there's part of his game that could bite the Knicks in the butt if the team isn't careful enough.

"Before last week, Mitchell Robinson was just 6-for-27 on free throws, or 22%. He's since gone 10-for-13, boosting his overall season average to 40%, but that's still a worrisome rate," ESPN contributor Zach Kram wrote.

"His size and offensive rebounding prowess make Robinson a vital member of this Knicks squad; New York has a plus-8.5 net rating with him on the floor this year, excelling both when Robinson is the lone big and when he plays in a Twin Towers alignment with Towns.

"It would be a huge blow to the Knicks' playoff chances if opponents can knock Robinson -- a career 39% free throw shooter in the playoffs -- off the floor with a Hack-a-Mitch tactic."

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson's Free Throw Woes Could Hurt Knicks

The Knicks need Robinson to be the man in the middle at some point during these high-level playoff games. However, if teams intentionally foul Robinson, it could be a detriment to the team on the offensive end. Not only would it prevent the Knicks from scoring, but it would also take them out of a rhythm on offense.

Robinson missed both of his free throws against the Cavs and was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter as the Knicks made their run.

Robinson's recent improvements from the charity stripe offer hope for the Knicks, but there is still reason to be concerned. If he continues this upward trajectory over the second half of the season, the Knicks can feel comfortable putting him on the free throw line. Robinson's improvements could make it to where teams aren't even hunting fouls against him, which is ideal for the Knicks.

This isn't a debilitating concern that could ruin the Knicks completely, but it's something that is worth keeping in the back of the mind for now.

