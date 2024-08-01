Report: Knicks Returning to Charleston for Training Camp
The New York Knicks are reportedly getting ready to do the Charleston again.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will retun to Charleston, SC for their 2024 training camp proceedings. New York will return to The Citadel Military College of South Carolina, where it'll train at McAlister Field House, home of the school's Bulldogs basketball program.
Taking camp to Charleston was once a tradition in the Knicks' turn-of-the-century heyday but it was ceased after 2007. Head coach Tom Thibodeau, an assistant coach during some of those trips to the College of Charleston, opted to revive it after a trip down memory lane and consulting with former Philadelphia 76ers boss Doc Rivers, who brought his group in a similar trip in 2022.
“I always liked getting away for training camp," Thibodeau said last season, per Andrew Miller of The Post and Courier. “I think it gives you an opportunity to do a lot of team bonding and concentrate on fundamentals and the important things. I spent a lot of time here when I was (an) assistant coach with the Knicks. I think we came here 10 straight years, so I got pretty familiar with the downtown area.”
“We talked to Doc and got some feedback from him and the 76ers. They had nothing but good things to say about the facility. We kicked some ideas around and wanted to change things up a little bit. About half the teams in the league are away this time of year. I think it’s a great way to kick off the season.”
Training camp will be the Knicks' first step in building upon their best outing in over a decade, one that saw them win 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. While the full preseason slate has yet to be released, the Knicks at least know they'll be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 13.
