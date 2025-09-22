Knicks Star Reacts to His Many Nicknames
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns — often colloquially referred to as "KAT" — determined which of his many nicknames were up to scratch on the latest episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Addressing Towns' many monikers during the weekend-closing show, Fallon rattled off the last and asked the center to give a thumbs up or down — and "no other fingers" — to declare his approval, or lack thereof.
On Fallon's list, "KAT" ("Simple, right to the point"), "Kit-KAT" ("I got a love for Kit-Kats"), Bodega KAT ("I like that!"), and the "Big Bodega" ("I love that!") all earned the Towns seal of approval.
Others, however, were not so lucky, as Towns was humorously perplexed by "The Big Meow" ("That sounds like a Josh Hart, so absolutely not") and "The Big Purr" ("That's even worse than what Josh Hart said!"), the latter receiving two thumbs down. Another informal identifier has been "Special K," though that cereal-based moniker didn't make Fallon's list.
Whatever Knicks want to call Towns, he has served as an undeniable difference-maker since coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade staged late last offseason, which many have been quick to grade with a thumbs-up, even though it bid farewell to franchise faces Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
With Towns in tow, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Final round for the first time in 25 years while he himself racked up several personal accolades, such as a career-high in rebounding (12.8 per game) and his first start at the NBA All-Star Game alongside teammate Jalen Brunson.
Late-night engagement with Fallon on NBC is perhaps one of Towns' final offseason endeavors before he reports to Knicks camp, which gets underway a little earlier considering the preseason's tip-off in Abu Dhabi early next month.
Towns was part of a star-studded show for Fallon, who also welcomed in singer Eric Church and actor Matthew McConaughey. The full episode, which served as NBC's lead-out program to the latest edition of "Sunday Night Football" between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, can be streamed on Peacock.
