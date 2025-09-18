EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee's Knicks Bet For 2025-26
Call Spike Lee an inside man, because he has thoughts on how the New York Knicks will look this season.
The lauded director briefly spoke to Knicks on SI about his beloved Manhattanites before he took in the New York Liberty's playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center. New York's offseason developments in the NBA, namely the lauded signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, have inspired Lee to make a wager on this upcoming season.
"We're 12-deep," Lee, the Knicks superfan lauded. "I put money down in Vegas: the Knicks' starters' will not lead the league in minutes this year. Led the league in minutes last year. Last year, the New York Knicks' starting five led the league in minutes. That ain't happening this year."
No five-man combination in the NBA played more minutes together than the Knicks' most common starting five consisting of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, beating the runner-up by over 200. Bridges and Hart led the league in total minutes while Anunoby was ninth. All five were in the top 20 in minutes per game as a result of previous head coach Tom Thibodeau's setup, which heavily relied on the efforts of starters.
Lee, whose latest film "Highest 2 Lowest" hit theaters last month, made it clear that his bet was not meant to be a slight to Thibodeau, whom he continues to hold in high regard after he was relieved of duty from the Knicks' helm after five seasons.
"I said this before. I'll say it again: I have full respect for Coach Thibs," Lee told Knicks on SI. "[President] Leon Rose and [executive vice president William Wesley], and [owner] Mr. [James] Dolan felt that a change should happen. I'm not going to slam Coach Thibs. Doesn't deserve it. I've got nothing but love and respect for Coach Thibs."
Metropolitan depth has been a talking point in both the male and female sides of the game: the Knicks' offseason has been highlighted by Clarkson and Yabusele's arrivals while they've also added accomplished depth stars like Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, and Landry Shamet this week. The Liberty, on the other hand, has been forced to partly rely on its second unit in the wake of injuries to headliners Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!